Tharun Moorthy’s next titled 'Saudi Vellakka'

We had reported recently that Operation Java director Tharun Moorthy has committed to his second project, which has the backing of Sandip Senan of Urvasi Theatres (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum). The film is titled Saudi Vellakka.

Unlike Operation Java, Saudi Vellakka is expected to be a lighthearted affair and sees Tharun reteaming with Java cast members Lukman and Binu Pappu, joining actors such as Gokulan, Devi Varma, Srindaa, Sudhi Koppa, and Dhanya Ananya.

Saran Velayudhan will crank the camera, with Nishad Yusuf doing the edits. Paali Francis will compose the music. Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factor will work on the sound design”. The makers are hoping to go on floors soon and release the film in 2022.