Prithviraj Sukumaran shares 'Bhramam' release plans; to resume 'Aadujeevitham' shoot soon

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared updates on his upcoming releases Bhramam and Aadujeevitham.

The actor-filmmaker, who just completed shooting his second directorial, Bro Daddy, shared in a media interaction in Dubai that Bhramam will release theatrically in GCC while premiering simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video in other territories in October.

The Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, Bhramam also stars Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, and Raashi Khanna and is directed by veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. While talking about the exciting possibilities of such a release strategy, which he believes will be favourable for the film industry in general, Prithviraj said he is not adamant about Bro Daddy being a theatrical release as there is no guarantee of theatres reopening soon. “We did not make it with a theatre-only release in mind,” he said.

Prithviraj also gave an update on director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, which is yet to be completed. “I’ll be leaving in December to shoot for Aadujeevitham for three months. We will start with Algeria for a 40-day schedule, followed by Jordan where we have another big schedule, and then return to India for a short schedule,” he concluded.