Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery to team up?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Lijo Jose Pellissery is directing Mammootty in two films — one for the upcoming Malayalam Netflix anthology, while the other is an independent feature produced by Mammootty.

The first is said to be one of the segments based on the stories of author MT Vasudevan Nair. The latter will reportedly see Mammootty returning to film production after a long gap. An official announcement is awaited.

The reports also say Mammootty will begin work on LJP’s full-length feature once he completes Puzhu, which is currently filming with debutant Ratheena in the director’s chair. Puzhu also marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvoth. Aside from the above, Mammootty is also set to join the 5th instalment in the CBI series and Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha director Nizam Basheer’s next film.