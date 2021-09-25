Jallikattu making documentary Molten Mirror  premieres online

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that a documentary series on the making of Jallikattu is in the works. The series, directed by Vivian Radhakrishnan, has made its premiere on YouTube with the pilot titled Introduction.

“With Molten Mirror, we’re trying to remove any misconception people normally have about the documentary art form that usually invites usages like ‘slow’, ‘lag’, ‘award piece’, or ‘intellectual item’ and so on,” said Vivian.

He adds that the upcoming episodes are intended for film and art lovers around the globe, and he hopes to showcase it on various venues and platforms to open up a dialogue on it.

Vivian had told us earlier that rather than seeing it as a mere documentary about the making of Jallikkattu, he sees it as a “documentation of the strenuous efforts behind the creation of cinema”. Arun Nath Kailas handled the narrative script and Kiran Nath Kailas edited the footage. Jeswin Mathew worked on sound design and mixing.