Basil Joseph to star in Harshad’s script directed by debutant Muhashin

Basil Joseph is set to play the lead in a new film directed by debutant Muhashin. It is penned by Harshad, who scripted Unda and co-scripted Puzhu.

This yet-to-be-titled film is backed by Naisam Salam Productions. Recently, the makers released a casting call looking for actors who can speak in the Kozhikode dialect.

Meanwhile, Basil has Palthu Janwar gearing up for release on September 2. The film, directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, is billed as a light-hearted entertainer in which Basil plays the role of a veterinary doctor. It is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

There are also speculations about Basil directing Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali in a film scripted by Syam Pushkaran, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

