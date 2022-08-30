Home Entertainment Malayalam

Film composer John P Varkey, the man who brought rock bands to Kerala, dies at 52

Neithukkaran, Kammattipadam, Eeda, Olipporu and Unnam are some of the notable films for which Varkey composed music.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer John P Varkey

Music composer John P Varkey

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Music composer John P Varkey collapsed and died at his residence at Mullakkara on Monday. His funeral will be held at the Infant Jesus church at Mullakkara, Thrissur, on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

Varkey, who completed his training in guitar from Trinity College of Music in London, was 52.

In his career spanning many decades, Varkey composed over 50 songs in Malayalam movies.

He was the pioneer when it came to introducing a rock bank in Kerala. His band Jigsaw Puzzle provided the base for the creation of Avial, who became popular across the country.

Neithukkaran, Kammattipadam, Eeda, Olipporu and Unnam are some of the notable films for which Varkey composed music.

He also composed music for the Hindi film Frozen that released in 2007 and starred Danny Denzongpa.

Eeda, based on Romeo and Juliet and starring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan, a film that released in 2018, was the last movie he composed music for.

He is survived by his wife Baby John, and sons Job and Joseph John.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John P Varkey
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp