Actor Kochu Preman breathes his last, CM Pinarayi Vijayan among those who mourn death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor KS Premkumar, aka Kochu Preman, died here on Saturday. He was 67. He breathed his last at a private hospital in the city where he was admitted at noon after complaining of discomfort.

Kochu Preman had an illustrious career that began with amateur theatre. He penned his first drama while he was an eighth standard student. A milestone in his theatre career was when he acted in Jwalamukhi, a play by veteran director late Jagathi NK Achary. There was no looking back since then. He was associated with leading theatre groups in Thiruvananthapuram.

He stepped into cinema through Ezhu Nirangal in 1979.

He did eight films with director Rajasenan beginning with Dilliwala Rajakumaran in 1996.

In all, he acted in over 200 films.

He was more popular as a comedian but had donned serious characters with equal ease.

Serial actor Girija is his wife. The couple has one son, Harikrishnan.

Kochu Preman was born at Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram on 1 June 1955. Shivarama Sasthrikal and Kamalam were his parents. His schooling was at the government school, Peyad. He secured a Bachelor's degree from MG College.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Kochu Preman's death.

"He handled comedy and serious roles with ease. He had presented characters that were recognised at the national level," he said in a message.

