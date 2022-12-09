Home Entertainment Malayalam

After Toronto and Busan, Nandita Das’ Zwigato to premiere at IFFK

Nandita Das’ Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma will have its Indian premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:54 AM

A still from Nandita Das’ 'Zwigato'

By Express News Service

Nandita Das’ Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma will have its Indian premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. Previously, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held from December 9 to December 16 in Trivandrum, Kerala.  

Zwigato has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. It will be screened on December 10 and December 13, 2022. Written and directed by Nandita, Zwigato follows a food delivery rider (Kapil) who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker who starts to work to support his income. The film is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Nandita had earlier described Zwigato as ‘a story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us’, calling it a ‘simple yet complex slice-of-life film.’ Zwigato is presented by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. 
Nandita had previously directed the critically-acclaimed films Manto (2018) and Firaaq (2008) and the short In Defence of Freedom.

