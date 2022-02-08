STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaraattu gears up for release on February 18

B Unnikrishnan directed Aaraattu from a script by Udayakrishna. B Unnikrishnan directed Aaraattu from a script by Udayakrishna.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:57 AM

Mohanlal’s upcoming festive entertainer, Aaraattu, will hit screens on February 18. (Photo: Twitter/ Mohanlal)

Mohanlal's upcoming festive entertainer, Aaraattu, will hit screens on February 18. (Photo: Twitter/ Mohanlal)

By Express News Service

After being postponed from its February 4 release date, Mohanlal’s upcoming festive entertainer, Aaraattu, will hit screens on February 18 instead. The actor announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

B Unnikrishnan directed Aaraattu from a script by Udayakrishna. The big-budget movie has Mohanlal playing a character named Neyyattinkara Gopan. The film’s trailer was released last week, and it has garnered over 4 million views till now.

Shraddha Srinath is making her Malayalam debut with this film. Other cast members include KGF actor Ramachandra Raju, Sampath Raj, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Surabhi Lakshmi. B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Shameer Muhammed edited the film shot by Vijay Ulaganath. Rahul Raj worked on the soundtrack.

