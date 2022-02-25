WATCH | Bheeshma Parvam trailer is about strife, rivalry and a stylish patriarch

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The trailer of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam landed unexpectedly on Wednesday night.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:26 AM

Mammotty in 'Bheeshma Parvam' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam landed unexpectedly on Wednesday night. The makers were forced to release it early following a leak.

The 1.54-minute-long trailer gives a sneak-peek into the world of Bheeshma and its characters. Mammootty plays Michael, a powerful gangster in this film set in the 80s. The footage suggests that the film packs a lot of interesting developments. Mammootty looks uber-stylish as someone whose past seems to be catching up with him. 

We also get a look at the interesting characters played by Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sudev Nair, and Sreenath Bhasi. One scene reveals them as members of the Bheeshma family. The trailer ends with an intriguing shot of Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, the veterans who passed away recently.

Bheeshma Parvam also stars Harish Uthaman, Anagha, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Veena Nandakumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadiya Moidu, Lena, Maala Parvathy, and Farhaan Faasil.

Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, with Vivek Harshan as editor, and Sushin Shyam as the music director. It has been announced that the film will be hitting screens on March 3.

