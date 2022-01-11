Roshan Mathew-starrer Chathuram certified ‘A’ 

By Express News Service

Director Sidharth Bharathan’s upcoming feature Chathuram, starring Roshan Mathew, has cleared censors with an ‘A’ certificate. The makers are promoting it as a “pure A padam”.

Chathuram has Swasika Vijay, Shanthy Balachandran, and Alencier Ley playing the other main characters in the film. Vinoy Thomas co-wrote the screenplay with Sidharth.

Vineetha Ajith, George Santiago, Jamnesh Thayyil, and Siddharth Bharathan are producing jointly under the banners Greenwich Entertainments and Yellove Board Productions.