Roshan Mathew-starrer Chathuram certified ‘A’ 

Chathuram has Swasika Vijay, Shanthy Balachandran, and Alencier Ley playing the other main characters in the film.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Chathuram (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Director Sidharth Bharathan’s upcoming feature Chathuram, starring Roshan Mathew, has cleared censors with an ‘A’ certificate. The makers are promoting it as a “pure A padam”. 

Chathuram has Swasika Vijay, Shanthy Balachandran, and Alencier Ley playing the other main characters in the film. Vinoy Thomas co-wrote the screenplay with Sidharth.

Vineetha Ajith, George Santiago, Jamnesh Thayyil, and Siddharth Bharathan are producing jointly under the banners Greenwich Entertainments and Yellove Board Productions. 

