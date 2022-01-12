STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guru Somasundaram plays an integral character in Chattambi: Director Abhilash S Kumar

Debutant director Abhilash tells that the script of Chattambi is loosely based on true events and revolves around individuals with grey shades.

Guru Somasundaram

Actor Guru Somasundaram (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Abhilash S Kumar, co-writer of films such as 22 Female Kottayam, Gangster and Da Thadiya, is making his directorial debut with Chattambi. Abhilash wrote a screenplay based on a story idea from filmmaker Don Palathara (1956 Central Travancore, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam). 

Set in the early 90s, Chattambi has Sreenath Bhasi, Guru Somasundaram, Chemban Vinod Jose, Grace Antony, Mythili, and Joji Mundakkayam (Joji-fame) essaying the main characters. The team completed shooting in November last year, in a single one-month schedule.

Abhilash tells us that the script of Chattambi is loosely based on true events and revolves around individuals with grey shades. "I would say it's a cinematic take on some events and characters that Don had come across," he says, adding that it’s a mainstream affair meant for the big screen. 

He promises Chattambi will be a serious film sans any distracting elements. "It's about a few characters, their bonding and how certain conflicts shape their lives. It’s a strongly performance-oriented, character-centric relationship with thriller elements," Abhilash adds.

On casting Guru Somasundaram, who has become a household name in Kerala after Minnal Murali, Abhilash tells us he has had his eye on the actor ever since his appearance in the segment, Sethulakshmi, of the Malayalam anthology 5 Sundarikal.

One of the segments, Gauri, was written by Abhilash. "I've been itching to work with him on the right project for a long time. He is incredibly brilliant. I didn’t have to work too hard on him. He delivered just what we wanted. We only had to shoot it," shares Abhilash delightedly. 

In the film, Guru plays a Tamil-speaking character (the story takes place close to the Tamil Nadu border) who is the only person closely attached to the character played by Sreenath Bhasi. 

Abhilash adds that Chattambi will also present Bhasi in a role that the actor hasn't done before. "I've attempted to break the stereotypes associated with Bhasi in this film," says the filmmaker, who has worked under filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Dileesh Pothan on multiple features. 

Abhilash also doesn't forget to remark that Mythili has a notable presence in Chattambi, calling it a "comeback turn".  Cinematographer Alex Joseph (1956 Central Travancore) handled the camera. The latter has earlier worked with Abhilash on the short film Break Journey. Joel Kavi is the editor.

