By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu’s Tovino Thomas-starrer Naradan has been postponed owing to rising Covid cases in Kerala.

Produced by Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of OPM Cinemas, the film was originally slated for a theatrical release on January 27, 2022.

In a statement, OPM Cinemas said: “Due to the surge in the rise of COVID-19 infections and complications caused by the Omicron variant, the release schedule of Naradan has been postponed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”