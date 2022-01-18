Senna Hegde’s next is 1744 WA, with Sharafudheen

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Senna Hegde had recently announced a film with Kunchacko Boban titled Padmini. However, he will shoot another film before Padmini, titled 1744 WA (short for 1744 White Alto).

Led by Sharafudheen, the film has Senna reteaming with frequent writing partner Sreeraj Raveendran, who co-wrote and shot Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (TN). The two are penning the screenplay with Arjun B.

The cast will also feature Vincy Aloshious (Bheemante Vazhi), and TN actors Rajesh Madhavan, Renji Kankol, and Sajin Cherukayil alongside Navas Vallikkunnu, Arya Salim, RJ Nilja, and Anand Manmadhan.

Senna tells Cinema Express that 1744 WA is a crime comedy-drama set “somewhere in Kerala”. The team is waiting for updated Covid protocols in the wake of surging cases in the state.

The plan is to start soon once everything gets clarified. Mrinal Mukundan, Sreejith Nair and Vinod Divakar are bankrolling the film under the banner of Kabinii Films.

Senna opted to shoot 1744 WA first as Kunchacko Boban is yet to finish two movies before joining Padmini. The actor has just completed the Noida schedule of director Mahesh Narayanan’s next, Ariyippu, following which the team will be moving abroad to shoot the remaining portions.

The other film is Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s courtroom drama, Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, for which the actor will likely begin shooting in February. As of now, Padmini is slated tentatively for a May shoot.

Adding further on 1744 WA, Senna describes it as a “silly movie” that will be different in tone from his previous films.

“We wanted to have some fun this time around as the last two were serious films. It’s not a very plot-driven film, something which will have a bunch of fun/weird characters coming together. It’s a small film that could take a 30-day shoot.”

On getting Sharafudheen on board, Senna says he was his first choice right from the beginning. “He is one of my favourite actors right now in Malayalam. I told him this when I met him last time. From where he started and where he is right now in his career—he is a self-made actor. He is very consistent in terms of his performance. Even when he comes for a minute or ten, we can see the hard work and dedication and the detailing and research he does for it. You will notice pretty much every role he is doing. We are lucky to have him on board, and hopefully, we’ll do justice to his talent.”