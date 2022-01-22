Marakkar eligible to compete for Best Picture at 94th Academy Awards

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s Marakkar is on the list of 276 films eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is a period-epic that narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic battles against the Portuguese. The film had earlier won three awards at the national level for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.

Apart from Marakkar, the Tamil film Jai Bhim is the only other Indian film eligible to compete in the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The list of the 276 films has been released on the Academy’s official Twitter handle and it includes some of the biggest hits of 2021 including Power of the Dog, Encanto, Raya the last Dragon, Luca, and Don’t Look Up.

The voting for the Oscar nominations is set to begin on Thursday, January 27, and will continue until Tuesday, February 1. The nominations will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. The award ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.