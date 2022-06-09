Musical drama Chekkan to release on Friday

By Express News Service

Chekkan, a music-centric film about a tribal singer facing neglect, will be hitting theatres on June 10. The film, set against the backdrop of Wayanad, has Shafi Eppikkad as director, along with writing and story credits. Guppy, Chalakudykkaran Changhathi actor Vishnu Purushan essays the protagonist and Athira is the female lead.

Popular Attappadi-based singer Nanjiamma has lent her voice for a lullaby in addition to playing a significant character in Chekkan.

The film also stars Abu Salim, Vinod Kovur, Thesni Khan, Ali Arangadath, Ambili, Salam Kalpetta, Marar, Afzal Thuvur and others.

Suresh Red One cranked the camera while Jarshaj edited the footage. Sibu Sukumaran composed the background score.