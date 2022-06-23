STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharafudheen’s character in Priyan Ottathilaanu is relatable

Director Antony Sony talks about the family entertainer that hits theatres this Friday

Published: 23rd June 2022 10:23 AM

Antony Sony

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

Priyan Ottathilanu, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Sharfudheen in the titular role, will hit the theatres on June 24. Directed by Antony Sony, the film was penned by scenarist duo Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. Santosh Thrivikraman of WOW Cinemas has backed Priyan Ottathilanu.

Ahead of the release, in conversation with Cinema Express, filmmaker Antony says, “Priyan Ottathilanu is a feel-good family entertainer. Sharafudheen plays a homeopathy doctor. He is someone who is always busy, either taking up others’ work or catching up with a long-lost friend. There is no reason for him to be idle and he enjoys running errands for others. However, this is a concern for Priyan’s family as he hardly finds time for them.”

About what served as the inspiration for the film, Antony revealed that Priyan’s character arc was developed by observing some interesting characteristics of the film’s co-writer Abhaykumar. “The writers had approached Sharafudheen for another story, but after observing him for a while, they felt that the actor had the potential to pull off Priyan. He has conceived it well, and the audience can easily relate to his character.”

The film also features actors Aparna Das who plays Priyan’s wife, Nyla Usha, Biju Sopanam, Harisree Ashokan, Jaffer Idukki, Sudhy Koppa, and RJ Mike, among several others. “At one point in the film, Priyan explains his purpose for always being there for others. That’s the essence of the film. On the other hand, the film will also explore a series of events that unfold when strangers Nyla and Sharaf meet,” says Antony.

Priyan Ottathilanu was shot in three schedules spanning through Covid-19-induced lockdown. According to Antony, it was challenging to shoot while adhering to restrictions as the film had predominant outdoor locations. The filming was wrapped up in January this year. The technical crew includes cinematographer PM Unnikrishnan, editor Joel Kavi, and music composer Lijin Bambino, who all mark their debut in cinema.

Antony, who previously directed C/O Saira Banu (2017), featuring Manju Warrier, Shane Nigam and Amala Akkineni, is in talks with Arjun Ashokan and Mamitha Baiju for his next.

