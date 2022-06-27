STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor who played villain in Malayalam flick 'Action Hero Biju' found dead

A police report claimed that family issues had forced 43-year-old N D Prasad to take the extreme step.

Published: 27th June 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor N D Prasad.

Malayalam actor N D Prasad.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor N D Prasad, 43, who played a villain in Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Action Hero Biju', was found hanging from a tree in front of his house at Kalamassery, near Kochi, at around 6.30 pm on June 25.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

His children who found their father hanging informed the neighbours about the incident. 
 
A police report claimed that family issues had forced Prasad to take the extreme step. "He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed for the last few days before his death," said a police officer, who reportedly collected the information from his friends and relatives.
  
Prasad has also acted in films like 'Iba', and 'Karmani'. However, the role he played as the villain in the climactic scene of 'Action Hero Biju', released in 2016, was the one that brought him acclaim.
 
Meanwhile, the police said that Prasad was also accused of several crimes including drug charges. The excise department had arrested him last year for the possession of synthetic drugs, which included 2.5 grams of hashish oil and 15 grams of ganja. They also recovered a machete from his possession.
 
His body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on June 26.


(Suicide helplines --- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Action Hero Biju N D Prasad
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp