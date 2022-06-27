Actor who played villain in Malayalam flick 'Action Hero Biju' found dead

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor N D Prasad, 43, who played a villain in Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Action Hero Biju', was found hanging from a tree in front of his house at Kalamassery, near Kochi, at around 6.30 pm on June 25.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

His children who found their father hanging informed the neighbours about the incident.



A police report claimed that family issues had forced Prasad to take the extreme step. "He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed for the last few days before his death," said a police officer, who reportedly collected the information from his friends and relatives.



Prasad has also acted in films like 'Iba', and 'Karmani'. However, the role he played as the villain in the climactic scene of 'Action Hero Biju', released in 2016, was the one that brought him acclaim.



Meanwhile, the police said that Prasad was also accused of several crimes including drug charges. The excise department had arrested him last year for the possession of synthetic drugs, which included 2.5 grams of hashish oil and 15 grams of ganja. They also recovered a machete from his possession.



His body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on June 26.



(Suicide helplines --- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060)