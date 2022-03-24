STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

V K Prakash confirms sequel of Malayalam movie 'Oruthee'

The film will see Navya Nair, Vinayakan and Saiju Kurup reprising their roles from the original

Published: 24th March 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

'Oruthee' poster featuring Navya Nair

'Oruthee' poster featuring Navya Nair

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Just a few days into the release of Oruthee, director VK Prakash has announced a sequel, which will see the return of its principal actors Navya Nair, Vinayakan, and Saiju Kurup, reprising their roles in the original. VKP is hoping to start production by December. Since the first film ended with two characters—played by Navya and Vinayakan—making a crucial decision, the sequel would pick up from where it left off.

Though the film didn’t register a strong opening at the box office despite positive reviews, VKP is optimistic. “People are slowly getting in, especially family audiences. This slow response or guarantee of a strong initial wasn’t expected considering the absence of a big hero. I wouldn’t say I’m very disappointed. I was prepared,” says the filmmaker. “People are reluctant to watch female-oriented films. It’s funny how people say there are no female-oriented films, but when one comes out, nobody goes to watch. But this attitude is not a deterrent for me to do more experimental films.”

Aside from Navya, Oruthee also sees a return to form for VKP after a long while. On extracting laudable performances from Navya and Vinayakan in the film, the director says he gave the actors freedom to deliver their lines without worrying about messing up. “I told Navya to talk as if we all normally do. It didn’t matter if they fumbled or got the modulation wrong because that’s how it is in real life. I told them they could think and say their lines if they didn’t remember them. It didn’t have to be perfect. I told Vinayakan the same. I came up with some interesting choreography and gave them lots of activities to do so that it becomes different from simply standing around and acting.” 

Meanwhile, VKP is busy with the post-production work of a Hindi web series set to be announced by a leading OTT platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oruthee Navya Nair VK Prakash Sequel
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp