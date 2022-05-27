STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bheeman Raghu turns director with Chaana

According to Raghu, the film sharply criticizes our social framework through the helplessness of a man. “I turned a director with Chaana by accident.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Chaana'

A still from 'Chaana'

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Bheeman Raghu is turning director with Chaana, which is said to have a unique theme. The story revolves around a Tamil man from Tenkasi who comes to Kerala to make a living with his knife-sharpening tool ‘Chaana’. It is said to be an emotion-driven story. 

According to Raghu, the film sharply criticizes our social framework through the helplessness of a man. “I turned a director with Chaana by accident. I have had numerous experiences over my forty-five-year film career. One of these is my encounter with a Tamil Nadu native who works with the chaana.

The film is based on his experiences. It has two Tamil songs, one of which has my voice. I don’t believe anyone has tried a theme like this in Malayalam cinema before. Chaana would appeal to all kinds of audiences,” he said. Chaana was shot in three schedules in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Alappuzha and Kayamkulam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bheeman Raghu Director Chaana
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp