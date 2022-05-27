Bheeman Raghu turns director with Chaana

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Bheeman Raghu is turning director with Chaana, which is said to have a unique theme. The story revolves around a Tamil man from Tenkasi who comes to Kerala to make a living with his knife-sharpening tool ‘Chaana’. It is said to be an emotion-driven story.

According to Raghu, the film sharply criticizes our social framework through the helplessness of a man. “I turned a director with Chaana by accident. I have had numerous experiences over my forty-five-year film career. One of these is my encounter with a Tamil Nadu native who works with the chaana.

The film is based on his experiences. It has two Tamil songs, one of which has my voice. I don’t believe anyone has tried a theme like this in Malayalam cinema before. Chaana would appeal to all kinds of audiences,” he said. Chaana was shot in three schedules in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Alappuzha and Kayamkulam.