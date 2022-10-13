New poster of Ahaana Krishna-Shine Tom Chacko's 'Adi' out

Marking the occasion of actor Ahaana Krishna's birthday on Thursday, the makers of her upcoming film, Adi, released a new poster.

Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, Adi is backed by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer Films banner.

In the poster, Ahaana and actor Shine Tom Chacko are seen in traditional attire, staring at each other and their faces have bruises and injuries.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Ahaana Krishna. Here is a little token of appreciation from me and Team Wayfarer Films. You have made Geethika so wholesome and alive in Adi. Can't wait for everyone to watch it. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead."

Meanwhile, the film also stars Dhruvan, Bitto Davis and Sreekanth Dasan.

Written by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi, the film was shot by Faiz Siddik in Aluva in 2020.

Billed as a light-hearted drama, Adi has music by Govind Vasantha and editing by Noufal Abdullah. This is the third directorial of Prasobh after Lilli and Anveshanam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Marking the occasion of actor Ahaana Krishna's birthday on Thursday, the makers of her upcoming film, Adi, released a new poster. Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, Adi is backed by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer Films banner. In the poster, Ahaana and actor Shine Tom Chacko are seen in traditional attire, staring at each other and their faces have bruises and injuries. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Ahaana Krishna. Here is a little token of appreciation from me and Team Wayfarer Films. You have made Geethika so wholesome and alive in Adi. Can't wait for everyone to watch it. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead." Meanwhile, the film also stars Dhruvan, Bitto Davis and Sreekanth Dasan. Written by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi, the film was shot by Faiz Siddik in Aluva in 2020. Billed as a light-hearted drama, Adi has music by Govind Vasantha and editing by Noufal Abdullah. This is the third directorial of Prasobh after Lilli and Anveshanam. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)