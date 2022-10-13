Home Entertainment Malayalam

New poster of Ahaana Krishna-Shine Tom Chacko's 'Adi' out

Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, Adi is backed by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer Films banner. 

Published: 13th October 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Adi' starring Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead.

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Adi' starring Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead.

Marking the occasion of actor Ahaana Krishna's birthday on Thursday, the makers of her upcoming film, Adi, released a new poster.

Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, Adi is backed by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer Films banner. 

In the poster, Ahaana and actor Shine Tom Chacko are seen in traditional attire, staring at each other and their faces have bruises and injuries.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Ahaana Krishna. Here is a little token of appreciation from me and Team Wayfarer Films. You have made Geethika so wholesome and alive in Adi. Can't wait for everyone to watch it. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead."

Meanwhile, the film also stars Dhruvan, Bitto Davis and Sreekanth Dasan.

Written by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi, the film was shot by Faiz Siddik in Aluva in 2020.

Billed as a light-hearted drama, Adi has music by Govind Vasantha and editing by Noufal Abdullah. This is the third directorial of Prasobh after Lilli and Anveshanam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahaana Krishna Shine Tom Chacko Adi Malayalam film Poster
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp