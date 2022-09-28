Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jananam: 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnnu: A septuagenarian love story

“The titular ‘pranayam’ refers to the love story between a teacher residing at a retirement home and a widower employed there.

Published: 28th September 2022

Abijith Asokan.

By Sajin Shrijith
Filmmaker Abijith Asokan, who wrote the Kerala State award-winning film Kolumittayi, is making his directorial debut with Jananam: 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnnu... Described as a “septuagenarian love story” by Abijith, the film has Kozhikode Jayaraj and Leela Samson playing the main characters. The latter is known for her appearances in OK Kanmani and Priyan Ottathilaanu.

“The titular ‘pranayam’ refers to the love story between a teacher residing at a retirement home and a widower employed there. These are two characters looking to build a home. So at age 70, they remarry and happily live together. That’s what the film is in a nutshell. It’s a lighthearted story,” says Abijith, who also wrote the script. 

The makers have released a poster featuring the two actors. Interestingly, Kozhikode Jayaraj has been in the industry as a junior artiste for around 50 years. Pranayam Thudarunnu marks his first lead role. 

Anu Sithara, Noby Marcose, Nandhan Unni, Deepak Parambol, and Irshad Ali also star. Shot by Santhosh Anima (Kolumittayi) at Thalayolaparambu and edited by Kiran Das (Moothon), the film has music by Govind Vasantha.

