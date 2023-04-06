Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Jayasurya-Kunchacko Boban's 'Enthada Saji' trailer is out

Set in Illikkal kallu, the story follows Saji, played by Nivetha, who is described as a lazy and innocent girl.

Published: 06th April 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Enthada Saji' (YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The trailer of 'Enthada Saji', the upcoming Jayasurya-Kunchacko Boban film, was released by the makers on Thursday. The film is set to hit screens on April 8.

Set in Illikkal kallu, the story follows Saji, played by Nivetha, who is described as a lazy and innocent girl. In an unfortunate incident, her marriage is called off. The film unfolds with a series of events with her meeting a saint Rocky, played by Kunchacko Boban. And Jayasurya seems to play a potential groom named Roy.  

Billed as a fun entertainer, Enthada Saji is written and directed by debutant Godfy Xavier Babu. It is produced by Listin Stephen's Magic Frames. It marks the collaboration of Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya seven years after the release of Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum. They have also worked together in films like Swapnakoodu, Gulumal, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, and Lollipop.

The technical team of 'Enthada Saji' consists of Jithu Damodar as the cinematographer and Ratheesh Raj as the editor. While William Francis composes the song, Jakes Bejoy is credited for the background score.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

