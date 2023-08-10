Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha' released

By Express News Service

The trailer of King of Kotha, the upcoming Malayalam film starring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

The trailer begins by showing moments of celebration accompanied by some grand visuals. There is also a voiceover that says the young boy Raju wanted to become a notorious gangster just like his father. While he is shown to be a straightforward and people’s hero, the trailer promises a lot of action and mass moments. We are also shown glimpses of other characters, as Dulquer’s character goes through a conflict and reformation.

King of Kotha is gearing up for release on August 24 for the Onam season. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran, among others.

Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, King of Kotha is mounted as a pan-Indian project which will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

With Abhilash N Chandran serving as the writer, the film is shot by Nimish Ravi.

The music is handled by Jakes Bejoy and Shyam Sasidharan is the editor.

