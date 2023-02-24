INTERVIEW | ‘I find stereotyping silly': Malavika Mohanan

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut with Pattam Pole (2013), a feel-good love story in which she played the role of a small-town Christian girl. A decade later, she is back in the romantic genre with Christy, which once again has her play a small-town Christian girl. But Christy is a not-so-conventional tale-a young boy falling in love with an older woman. The film opened in theatres last Friday and Malavika’s composed performance in the titular role is getting lauded unanimously.

Here are some excerpts from a telephonic conversation with the actor, who is thrilled to bits about the response:

It’s not usual in our cinema to portray a dignified story of a young boy falling in love with an older woman. Were you ever apprehensive about taking up such a role?

Christy was offered to me when I was craving to do a love story; something pleasant with great music, slo-mo shots, and all that. But this was something different. Yes, by societal standards, the story is uncommon, and it was the unconventional aspect of it that interested me.

When I spoke about it to my male cousins and friends, many admitted having a crush on an older woman, it might be a teacher, a neighbour, or a friend’s sister. What Roy feels for Christy is a very innocent and pure emotion. We live in a society that’s bound by rules and regulations, but at the end of the day, we are purely guided by such emotions. Love is that one emotion that’s beyond everything, be it class, caste, race, or age.

How was it collaborating with Benyamin and Indugopan, two of the most popular writers in modern-day Malayalam literature?

Their presence was one of the major factors that pulled me to Christy. In fact, it was Benyamin sir who recommended me for the role. I’m fortunate to have worked with such a solid team, as I believe filmmaking is one of the most collaborative art forms out there. It’s basically co-creation with like-minded people.

In Christy, we had a wonderful mix of passionate artists. Despite being a debutant, Alvin (Henry) knew exactly what he wanted. Music is an integral part of any love story, and Govind (Vasantha) did a wonderful job. Cinematographer Anend, who joined much later after me, weaved magic on screen with his frames.

You’re mostly associated with urbane roles. Was it challenging to play a small-town woman speaking a coastal dialect?

As an actor, I always strive not to restrict myself to just one particular kind of role. I clearly don’t want to get stereotyped, like how they bracket most female actors as the ‘cute girl’ or ‘sexy girl’ or the ‘village belle’. I find it very silly. I want each role of mine to be as different as possible. In Christy, it was a bit tricky working on the diction, but that’s the only way you grow as an actor. You need to be constantly learning and strengthening your skills.

Now that you’re in your 10th year in cinema, how much has your script selection evolved?

At this stage of my career, I want to take up well-written characters that have some agency. I’m not keen on doing an insignificant character in a film that makes Rs 500 crores at the box office. The hype for such a film might spill over to you as well, but after a point, nobody is going to remember you. When I look back at my childhood, all the female actors I loved, be it Shobana, Urvashi, Kajol or Madhuri Dixit, all of them played a wide range of memorable characters. That’s what I want to do now. I want to work with makers who can deliver a good film because even if we play a good character in a bad film, it’s just another futile exercise.

Recently, there were videos of you learning martial arts. How serious are you about taking preps?

For me, preps make all the difference. If I walk into a project unprepared, I end up doing a miserable job. Acting is not like becoming a doctor or doing a technical job. It’s extremely demanding where you have to be regularly introspective. You need to have a strong sense of self-awareness and understand what your pros and cons are. You have to constantly try and improve yourself. Lately, one thing I’ve started to ensure is that I’m thorough with the script. It’s very important to know the film’s tonality and what the author is trying to communicate as it helps to bring a broader perspective while performing.

You’re next playing a pivotal role in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan alongside Vikram...

Like I mentioned, I’m trying to ensure each of my characters is different from the ones I’ve played before. The role in Thangalaan is nothing like I’ve done before. Right now, I’m not much at liberty to speak about it, but all I can see is I’m very excited about how the project is shaping up. Pa Ranjith is such a strong and sensitive filmmaker, and I’ve always wanted to work with him. Then there’s Vikram sir, who is such a great co-star. So far, it has been fun as well as a challenging experience.

Of late, your tongue-in-cheek replies on social media have been viral. Is that how you intend to cope with trolls and negativity online?

I’m someone who hates bullying and being bullied. Every day, I come across scores of faceless people hiding behind the facade of social media and venting out all their frustration on others. It’s just a sad life they’re leading, and I think the best way to deal is to ignore them. But some of them can be really mean, and that’s when I get agitated and feel the need to call out.



