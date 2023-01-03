Joju George in dual roles; 'Iratta' first look out

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Joju George starring in Iratta, directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan. The makers released its first look on Monday. Joju plays dual roles in the film, a first in his career.

Scripted by director Rohit, Iratta tells the story of two twin brothers who are police officers. Interestingly, the first look has only one of them wearing khakis.

The cast includes Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Abhiram, among others.

The film has Vijay, who had assisted Samir Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and Gireesh Gangadharan, as its cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy handles the music department. Manu Antony is the editor.

