Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joju George in dual roles; 'Iratta' first look out

We had recently reported about Joju George starring in Iratta, directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Iratta

'Iratta' first look

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Joju George starring in Iratta, directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan. The makers released its first look on Monday. Joju plays dual roles in the film, a first in his career.

Scripted by director Rohit, Iratta tells the story of two twin brothers who are police officers. Interestingly, the first look has only one of them wearing khakis. 

The cast includes Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Abhiram, among others.

The film has Vijay, who had assisted Samir Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and Gireesh Gangadharan, as its cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy handles the music department. Manu Antony is the editor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp