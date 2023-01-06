Sunil Babu, art director of movies 'MS Dhoni', 'Special 26' passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted art director and production designer in the south Indian film industry Sunil Babu passed away late on Thursday after a cardiac arrest. He was 52.

Babu is known for his works as an art director in several Malayalam hit movies including Mammootty-starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Premam', and 'Bangalore Days'. He won the Kerala government's award for the best art director for 'Ananthabhadram', a 2005 film directed by Santosh Sivan.

Babu was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi three days back following a swelling on his leg before the severe cardiac arrest around 8 pm took away his life.

He was also active in Tamil, Telegu and Bollywood industries and his Tamil works include 'Ghajini' and 'Thuppaki'. Some of the other notable movies, in which he worked as an art director include the Mohanlal film 'Cassanovva', Dulquer film 'Sita Raman', 'Urumi', 'Notebook', 'Chotta Mumbai', 'Aami', and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

In Bollywood, he worked in films such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Special 26'.

A native of Pathanamthitta, Babu has been living in Chennai and Mysuru for the last several years. He entered the film industry working as an assistant to well-known art director Sabu Cyril.

Babu is survived by his wife Prema and daughter Arya Saraswathi.

