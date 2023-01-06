Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunil Babu, art director of movies 'MS Dhoni', 'Special 26' passes away

He was also active in Tamil, Telegu and Bollywood industries and his Tamil works include 'Ghajini' and 'Thuppaki'.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Babu

Art director and production designer Sunil Babu (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted art director and production designer in the south Indian film industry Sunil Babu passed away late on Thursday after a cardiac arrest. He was 52.

Babu is known for his works as an art director in several Malayalam hit movies including Mammootty-starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Premam', and 'Bangalore Days'. He won the Kerala government's award for the best art director for 'Ananthabhadram', a 2005 film directed by Santosh Sivan.

Babu was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi three days back following a swelling on his leg before the severe cardiac arrest around 8 pm took away his life.

He was also active in Tamil, Telegu and Bollywood industries and his Tamil works include 'Ghajini' and 'Thuppaki'. Some of the other notable movies, in which he worked as an art director include the Mohanlal film 'Cassanovva', Dulquer film 'Sita Raman', 'Urumi', 'Notebook', 'Chotta Mumbai', 'Aami', and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

In Bollywood, he worked in films such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Special 26'.

A native of Pathanamthitta, Babu has been living in Chennai and Mysuru for the last several years. He entered the film industry working as an assistant to well-known art director Sabu Cyril.

Babu is survived by his wife Prema and daughter Arya Saraswathi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Babu Bheeshma Parvam Ananthabhadram
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp