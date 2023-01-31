Malayalam filmmaker Bhadran confirms Mohanlal reunion

By Express News Service

Veteran filmmaker Bhadran, who has collaborated with Mohanlal in Uncle Bun, Spadikam, Olympian Anthony Adam, and Udayon, has confirmed that they will be reuniting for a new film by the end of this year. The director made the revelation during a recent Facebook live interaction with his followers. He mentioned that it’ll be a content-oriented film with equal doses of love, action, and emotions showcasing Mohanlal’s best acting skills. Earlier, Bhadran had announced a road movie with Mohanlal. Non-Malayali actors like Sarath Kumar and Ramya Krishnan were also attached to the cast, but it never materialised. It is not yet known if Bhadran’s new film with Mohanlal is the revival of the same project. Meanwhile, Bhadran’s ambitious remastered version of Spadikam is set to hit screens on February 9. Regarded as a cult classic, the 1995-released film is an action-packed mass entertainer revolving around a disciplinarian father and his ruffian son. While Thilakan played the father’s role, Mohanlal essayed the role of Aadu Thoma, a character that has become a pop culture icon over the years.