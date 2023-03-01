Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Sshivada joins main cast of 'Secret Home'

Actors Sshivada, Chandhunadh, Aparna Das and Anu Mohan are teaming up for a new film titled Secret Home. Scripted by Anil Kurian, it marks the directorial debut of Abhayakumar K. 

Published: 01st March 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sshivada

Sshivada

By Express News Service

Actors Sshivada, Chandhunadh, Aparna Das and Anu Mohan are teaming up for a new film titled Secret Home. Scripted by Anil Kurian, it marks the directorial debut of Abhayakumar K. 

The two had earlier co-written films like Punyalan Agarbattis, Chathur Mukham and Priyan Ottathilanu. The duo also scripted the upcoming Kunjammini’s Hospital, starring Prakash Raj, Indrajith and Nyla Usha.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Anil Kurian calls Secret Home a crime drama, adding, “It’s a story set in Kottayam. It’s about events revolving around a crime. It’s not a contained story; it covers various spots around that particular geography. Sshivada, Chandhunadh, Aparna Das, and Anu Mohan essay the main characters.” 

It has Ajay David Kachappilly as the cinematographer, Sankar Sharma as the music director and Rajesh Rajenndrran (Nayattu) as the editor. Produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman, the film’s shoot is set to begin on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secret home Sshivada
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp