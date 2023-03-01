Actor Sshivada joins main cast of 'Secret Home'

By Express News Service

Actors Sshivada, Chandhunadh, Aparna Das and Anu Mohan are teaming up for a new film titled Secret Home. Scripted by Anil Kurian, it marks the directorial debut of Abhayakumar K.

The two had earlier co-written films like Punyalan Agarbattis, Chathur Mukham and Priyan Ottathilanu. The duo also scripted the upcoming Kunjammini’s Hospital, starring Prakash Raj, Indrajith and Nyla Usha.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Anil Kurian calls Secret Home a crime drama, adding, “It’s a story set in Kottayam. It’s about events revolving around a crime. It’s not a contained story; it covers various spots around that particular geography. Sshivada, Chandhunadh, Aparna Das, and Anu Mohan essay the main characters.”

It has Ajay David Kachappilly as the cinematographer, Sankar Sharma as the music director and Rajesh Rajenndrran (Nayattu) as the editor. Produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman, the film’s shoot is set to begin on Wednesday.

