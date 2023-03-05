Home Entertainment Malayalam

First-look poster of Ganesh Raj's 'Pookkaalam' is out

The film is the sophomore directorial of Ganesh Raj after 'Aanandam'. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

First-look poster of Ganesh Raj's Pookkaalam.(Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the filming for the upcoming Malayalam film Pookkalam was wrapped up after 37 days of shooting in December last year.  The film is the sophomore directorial of Ganesh Raj after Aanandam. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film. 

The poster showcases actors Vijayaraghavan and KPAC Leela lying in separate beds, covering themselves in blankets. 

A post shared by Basil ⚡Joseph (@ibasiljoseph)

On Friday, the makers released a video titled Humans of Pookkaalam, weaving in glimpses of the characters from the film. The video has gained a wide reception among the audience. 

Pookkaalam stars an ensemble cast including, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Johny Antony, Arun Kurien, Annu Antony, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sarath Sabha, Arun Ajikumar, Radha Gomathi, Ganga Meera, Aristo Suresh, and Sarasa Balusserry.

Written by Ganesh Raj, the film is bankrolled by Vinod Shornur & Thomas Thiruvalla. Pookkaalam has music composed by Sachin Warrier. The film's technical team consists of Anend C Chandran behind the camera and Midhun Murali as editor. 

The release date of Pookkaalam is yet to be revealed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Pookkalam Ganesh Raj
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp