Bibin, Baburaj to star in George Varghese's 'ICU'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that George Varghese, who directed Prithviraj’s 2010 film Thanthonni, is gearing up for the next film titled 'ICU'. The film stars Bibin George and Baburaj in lead roles. On Sunday, actor Prithviraj unveiled the first look poster of the film through his social media handles.

Along with the title of the film, the first-look poster showcases Baburaj and Bibin George facing off at each other in the backdrop of a blurred door and a vague figure behind the door.

ICU is the sophomore directorial venture of George Varghese after thirteen years of his first outing Thanthonni. He started his career as an assistant director to filmmakers like Joshiy, M Padmakumar, and Anil C Menon. Meanwhile, Bibin is scripting a new Nadirshah film with Vishnu Unnikrishnan.

