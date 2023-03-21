Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bibin, Baburaj to star in George Varghese's 'ICU'

We had earlier reported that George Varghese, who directed Prithviraj’s 2010 film Thanthonni, is gearing up for the next film titled ICU.

Published: 21st March 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

ICU

Poster of the movie 'ICU'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that George Varghese, who directed Prithviraj’s 2010 film Thanthonni, is gearing up for the next film titled 'ICU'. The film stars Bibin George and Baburaj in lead roles. On Sunday, actor Prithviraj unveiled the first look poster of the film through his social media handles.  

Along with the title of the film, the first-look poster showcases Baburaj and Bibin George facing off at each other in the backdrop of a blurred door and a vague figure behind the door. 

ICU is the sophomore directorial venture of George Varghese after thirteen years of his first outing Thanthonni. He started his career as an assistant director to filmmakers like Joshiy, M Padmakumar, and Anil C Menon. Meanwhile, Bibin is scripting a new Nadirshah film with Vishnu Unnikrishnan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Varghese ICU Bibin George Baburaj
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp