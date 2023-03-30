Home Entertainment Malayalam

Priyadarshan won’t direct 'Randamoozham' after debacle of Marakkar

Priyadarshan was speaking at the press meet of his upcoming film 'Corona Papers'.

Published: 30th March 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:38 AM

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan

By Express News Service

Ever since MT Vasudevan Nair withdrew his contract with director Shrikumar Menon regarding the Randamoozham project, there have been speculations about Priyadarshan taking over as the director.

However, in a recent media interaction, Priyadarshan confirmed that he won’t be directing it. He also added that he is not ready to helm any such big-scale projects after the debacle of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Priyadarshan was speaking at the press meet of his upcoming film 'Corona Papers', starring Shane Nigam as the lead. The film, which is the remake of the Tamil film 8 Thottakal, is set to hit screens in April. Priyadarshan has a couple of projects lined up in Hindi, including one with Akshay Kumar.

Randamoozham is an ambitious project that was announced a few years back by Shrikumar Menon with Mohanlal as the lead. Backed by UAE-based businessman BR Shetty, it was planned on a mammoth budget of Rs 1000 crores.

However, when Shrikumar Menon couldn’t commence production within the stipulated period of three years, as per the contract between him and Vasudevan Nair, the latter demanded his script back and initiated legal proceedings against the former. All the cases got withdrawn only after Shrikumar Menon decided to drop the project and return MT’s screenplay.

