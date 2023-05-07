Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam industry drug use: Now, police presence must at shooting locations

The top officer said that shadow police would be present at all shooting locations and raids would be carried out if information is received about use or sale of drugs.

Published: 07th May 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

KOCHI: In the wake of disclosures by many in the Malayalam film industry about drug use by some actors, Kochi city Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman on Sunday said police presence would now be there at all film shooting locations in the port-city.

The top officer said that shadow police would be present at all shooting locations and raids would be carried out if information is received about use or sale of drugs.

"Action will be taken against those violating the law," he said and welcomed people speaking out against the use of drugs.

Speaking to reporters here, Raman said the decision was taken in an urgent meeting held recently in the wake of film industry persons speaking of drug use among actors.

He said that on receiving complaints, appropriate action -- including initially trying to dissuade the person concerned from using drugs -- would be taken.

"We have data of those involved in such cases in the past. We know who is doing drugs, but we do not have information about the sellers."

"Of the majority of those using drugs, if we arrest them, we will have to release them on bail. What is required is for such persons to wake up and realise that continued use of drugs would be harmful to them," he said.

Raman further said that police were examining all aspects of the matter. There have been reports of many producers complaining about some young actors over their use of drugs.

Actor Tini Tom recently raised concerns of drug use in the film industry alleging that a colleague he recently worked with was a drug addict and suffers from tooth decay due to substance abuse.

There were also reports that Tom would record his statement with the police on drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shadow police Malayalam film industry Drug use
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp