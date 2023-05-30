Oscar winner MM Keeravani returns to Malayalam cinema

By Express News Service

MM Keeravani, who recently made history by winning an Oscar for his work in SS Rajamouli's RRR, is set to take an interesting step in his career next. The composer returns to Malayalam cinema after 27 years with Magician.

His last film in the Malayalam industry was Devaragam (1996), which was a huge success. Directed by Bharathan, Devaragam starred the late actor Sridevi and Arvind Swamy in the lead.

Keeravani has a prolific career in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, and the Oscar win cemented his legacy among the greatest Indian composers.

While the other details about Magician is yet to be revealed, an announcement is expected to be made by the makers soon.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

