Mammootty announces new project 'Turbo', Vysakh to direct film

Mammootty's latest release is "Kannur Squad", the Malayalam-language crime thriller which hit the screens last month.

Published: 24th October 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mammootty and director Vysakh are collaborating once again after the success of Pokkiriraja and Madhuraraja.

Their new film Turbo, scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas, was launched on Tuesday in Coimbatore.

Mammootty’s home banner, Mammootty Kampany is producing the film. Turbo is the fifth production venture under Mammootty's banner.

It has Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer, while music and editing will be handled by Justin Varghese and Shameer Muhammed, respectively.

Vysakh, who made the record-breaking blockbuster Pulimurugan, has been on a lean patch ever since.

With his last two films, Night Drive and Monster, ending up as failures, Turbo is deemed a crucial project for the director.

In his social media post announcing Turbo, the director Vysakh preferred to call it his “first film”, indicating the beginning of a new chapter in his filmmaking career.

Along with thanking producer Anto Joseph, editor Shameer and writer Midhun, Vysakh also his expressed his gratitude to Mammootty for “believing once again”.

Turbo, said to be an action-heavy film, will have Mammootty sporting a new look.

While the makers are yet to reveal any other details, it is speculated to be the revamped version of Turbo Peter, which Midhun Manuel was supposed to direct with Jayasurya. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

