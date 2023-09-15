Teaser of Sharafudheen's 'Tholvi F.C' out

By Express News Service

The makers of 'Tholvi F.C' released the film's teaser on Wednesday. Starring Sharafudheen in the lead, the film is written and directed by George Kora.

The teaser shows the after-effects of failure on four individuals of a family, played by Johny Antony, Asha Madathil, Sharafudheen, and George Kora himself. While Sharafudheen quits a well-paying job in Bangalore to start a cafe and fails, his father Johny Antony tries various ways to make quick cash, in vain. The teaser promises a comedy-filled family entertainer.

The film also stars Meenakshi Raveendran in a key role. Produced by Abraham Joseph, the film's technical crew includes cinematographer Syamaprakash MS, editor Lal Krishna and art director Ashik S. Sibi Mathew Alex has composed music for Tholvi F.C.

Meanwhile, George, who co-wrote Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017), directed the 2021 film Thirike. He also acted in Premam (2015) and the Tamil web series Anantham (2022).

(This article originally appeared on Cinema Express)

