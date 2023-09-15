Home Entertainment Malayalam

Teaser of Sharafudheen's 'Tholvi F.C' out

Produced by Abraham Joseph, the film's technical crew includes cinematographer Syamaprakash MS, editor Lal Krishna and art director Ashik S.

Published: 15th September 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Johny Antony, Sharafudheen and George Kora in 'Tholvi F.C' teaser.

By Express News Service

The makers of 'Tholvi F.C' released the film's teaser on Wednesday. Starring Sharafudheen in the lead, the film is written and directed by George Kora. 

The teaser shows the after-effects of failure on four individuals of a family, played by Johny Antony, Asha Madathil, Sharafudheen, and George Kora himself. While Sharafudheen quits a well-paying job in Bangalore to start a cafe and fails, his father Johny Antony tries various ways to make quick cash, in vain. The teaser promises a comedy-filled family entertainer. 

The film also stars Meenakshi Raveendran in a key role. Produced by Abraham Joseph, the film's technical crew includes cinematographer Syamaprakash MS, editor Lal Krishna and art director Ashik S.  Sibi Mathew Alex has composed music for Tholvi F.C. 

Meanwhile, George, who co-wrote Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017), directed the 2021 film Thirike. He also acted in Premam (2015) and the Tamil web series Anantham (2022). 

(This article originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SharafudheenJohny AntonyGeorge KoraTholvi F.C

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp