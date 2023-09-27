Malayalam film '2018- Everyone is a Hero' is India's entry to Oscars 2024 

By Express News Service

2018- Everyone is a Hero, the hit Malayalam film which is based on 2018 Kerala floods, has been selected as India's official entry to compete at the Oscars 2024 race under the best international feature film category.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film starred Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan and Narain, among others.

A box office success, Jude and his co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan took inspiration from several real-life incidents to script the film as a hyperlink thriller. The film details the struggles of different individuals who were stranded during the natural calamity that claimed the lives of many.

“Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor, but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project," Tovino Thomas said.

"2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own,” he said.

The film is backed by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph. 2018 is available for streaming on SonyLIV. The film is shot by Akhil George, with Chaman Chakko as the editor.

The 96th Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23. There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

(The article originally appeared in Cinema Express)

(With inputs from ANI, Online Desk)

