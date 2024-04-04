I am more intrigued by unsuccessful films: Abijith Asokan

After completing his MBA, he never returned to dancing. “Imagine being the only guy among fifty girls during those training sessions. It wasn’t easy, and the discrimination I experienced made me question my path,” recounts Abijith. While he used to dance, he also dreamt of becoming an actor and took part in small plays for local theaters. He has played the lead in his upcoming film, Idukki Sambhavam, his third production venture.

As the producer, distributor, writer, and director of Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu, Abijith’s journey has been a mix of challenges and triumphs. Inspired by the true story of an elderly couple’s marriage in Thrissur, the film delves into a unique love story with a striking lead cast.

“Indrans was my first casting choice for the male lead, but it didn’t materialise due to our financial constraints, even though his remuneration wasn’t particularly high. Later, I had to find another familiar face, leading me to zero in on Jayarajan Kozhikode. For the female lead, I opted for a fresh face and found Leela Samson after being impressed by her performances in O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Sillu Karuppatti (2019). I required someone with elegance, akin to her, to effectively convey the underlying politics of the film.”

Elaborating further on the politics, Abijith explains, “Even in 2024, after experiencing a life-altering pandemic and catastrophes, inequality based on many external factors still persists. Weddings, being significant events in Kerala, often highlight such discrimination. Therefore, in my film featuring a couple in the twilight of their lives, the female lead had to be fair-skinned and the male lead had to be dark-skinned to effectively convey this message. At that age, many come to realise the irrelevance of such differences that divide people. It was primarily aimed at the younger generation.”

To those who felt that Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu is the closest Malayalam cinema has got to the MT Vasudevan Nair classic, Oru Cheru Punchiri (2001), Abijith says, “MT sir’s film was definitely my major point of reference—considering its focus on two elderly individuals—but I have consciously tried my best to avoid any similarity. I only intended to evoke the same heartwarming feeling from it. If people are reminded of and mention MT sir’s classic alongside my film, there’s no greater appreciation I could receive as a filmmaker.”

Recently venturing into film distribution with Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu, Abijith’s long-term goal is now to establish a digital platform.

“Too often, many great films struggle to find an audience simply because they lack star power. Hence, I am trying to create avenues for these filmmakers to reach audiences who appreciate quality content,” says the filmmaker, adding, “I am heartened by the efforts of the Kerala government in this regard, particularly their initiative to launch a digital platform called CSpace. I sincerely hope that platforms like these thrive.” Sharing his admiration for the efforts of Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran as producers and distributors, Abijith adds, “They have been instrumental in elevating the visibility of Malayalam cinema beyond its traditional markers. I hope our cinema continues to push the boundaries.”