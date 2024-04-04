Prabhudeva’s look from 'Kathanar' unveiled

We had recently reported about Prabhudeva joining the cast of Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, the upcoming Malayalam fantasy film. On Wednesday, as the veteran actor-filmmaker-choreographer celebrated his birthday, the makers unveiled his character look from the film. The poster features Prabhudeva in a long haired look, wearing a turban, ornaments and costumes that reflect the film’s period setting.

Kathanar is based on the tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was believed to possess supernatural powers. The film is directed by Home-fame Rojin Thomas and scripted by R Ramanand. It has Jayasurya playing the role of Kathanar. Popular South Indian actor Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam debut by playing the female lead. The film also marks Prabhudeva’s return to Malayalam cinema 13 years after the Santhosh Sivan-directorial Urumi.

Kathanar, backed by Sree Gokulam Movies, is mounted as a pan India project with majority of the portions shot using virtual production technology. The film has Neil D Cunha as the cinematographer, Jungjin Park as the action choreographer, and Rahul Subrahmanian Unni as the music director.

Prabhudeva’s upcoming slate as an actor includes the Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Though Prabhudeva has directed Vijay in films like Pokkiri and Villu, this is the first time the duo is acting together.