'Manjummel Boys' team reportedly pays compensation to Ilaiyaraaja for 'Kanmani Anbodu'

Earlier, we reported that Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the makers of this year's Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys over the alleged unauthorised usage of the song 'Kanmani Anbodu' from the film Guna (1991). Recent reports suggest that the film's team has paid compensation to the composer for the same.

As per speculations, Ilaiyaraaja reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore, considering the film's success. However, the team ended up paying Rs 60 lakh after discussions. The song 'Kanmani Anbodu' was featured in Manjummel Boys both at the beginning of the film and a critical moment near the climax, earning rave reactions and widespread appreciation.

The notice that was previously issued through the composer's counsel stated that the song was composed by him, and he holds absolute rights over all of his original musical works. Although the creators of Manjummel Boys acknowledged this fact in the title cards, the notice added, "The same or any underlying gesture cannot replace our client’s permission, license, or content for such usage."

Asserting that his rights were protected under the Copyrights Act 1957, Ilaiyaraaja further said that the exploitation of the work for commercial gain without his permission and payment of royalty was a violation of the law.

This is not the first time Ilaiyaraaja has sent such legal notices. Earlier, we had reported that Ilaiyaraaja had sent a copyright notice to the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, for using his music in the promo video without his approval.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)