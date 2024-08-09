Fahadh Faasil’s looks from 'Vettaiyan' and 'Pushpa 2' unveiled

Fahadh Faasil, one of the most-sought after actors in the country, has a stellar lineup, which includes Vettaiyan and Pushpa 2—two highly anticipated films of the year. On Thursday, as the actor celebrated his birthday, the makers of both films revealed his character posters.

While the Vettaiyan team shared a photo of Fahadh standing humbly between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Pushpa 2, sees him back as the menacing antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a lungi and a police jacket, while holding a gun in one hand and an axe in the other.

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel, who shot to fame directing the Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim (2021). The film, which also stars Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Rithika Singh, is scheduled to hit theaters in October. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, which has Fahadh locking horns once again with Allu Arjun, is confirmed to hit screens on December 6.