Saiju Kurup’s 'Bharathanatyam' release postponed to Aug 30

The release of Saiju Kurup-starrer Bharathanatyam has been postponed to August 30, announced the makers on Monday. The film, marking Saiju’s foray into production, is directed by debutant Krishnadas Murali, who has also penned the script. Earlier, it was slated to hit theatres on August 23.

Bharathanatyam, billed as a light-hearted entertainer set in a rural premise, also features Saikumar, Swathi Das Prabhu, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Nandu Poduval, Divya M Nair, Kalaranjini, and Sruthy Suresh in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has Bablu Aju behind the camera, Samuel Aby composing the music, and Shadeeque VB on the editing table.

It is produced by Lini Mariam David under the banner of Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Anupama B Nambiar for Saiju Kurup Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Saiju’s upcoming slate includes Porattu Naadakam, Anand Sreebala, Abhilasham, and Written and Directed by God. Additionally, the actor is making his digital debut with Sony LIV’s upcoming web series Jai Mahendran.