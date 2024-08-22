Makers of 'Vaazha' announce sequel

Along with thanking the audience for the “overwhelming support” for Vaazha, the makers took to social media on Wednesday to announce its sequel.

The upcoming film, tagged as the “Biopic of a Billion Bros,” will be directed by debutant Savin SA. Vipin Das, who scripted the first part, is returning to pen the sequel as well.

Vaazha II will feature social media sensations Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the lead roles, all of whom made brief appearances in Vaazha.

The sequel is backed by the same producers, Vipin, Harris Desom, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Akhil Lailasuran, another newcomer. Further details about the sequel’s extended cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Vaazha, directed by Gauthamante Radham-fame Anand Menen, was released theatrically on 15 August and received generally positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film, a coming-of-age comedy drama, starred Joemon Jyothir, Saaf, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, and Anuraj in the lead roles. It remains to be seen if these actors will return for the sequel as well.