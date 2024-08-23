My decisions today are not based on my judgements alone: Meera Jasmine

Was this emotional exhaustion also one of the reasons for your break?

Yes, it was getting too overwhelming. I had hormonal issues and my health overall was affected. I was super saturated and couldn’t take it anymore. My brain wasn’t working and my body was not performing. I wasn’t focused and that’s when I realised the desperate need for a break. It was much needed as I got to explore and experience life. The period away helped me realise the importance of taking care of myself, both physically and mentally. Unlike before, my priority now is my health.

During your away time, were you still following the changing trends in cinema?

Truth be told, I wasn’t missing cinema. I rarely watched films in that period, except maybe Fahadh’s. He’s an outstanding performer. I think it was Fahadh who paved the way for many changes here. He showed an actor can do any range of characters, including negative shades. It was inspiring.

And when did you decide it’s time to come back?

It was just a gut feeling. The love for acting was back, which soon turned into a craving. When Sathyan uncle called me for Makal (2022), I didn’t plan it as a comeback or a grand reentry as many hyped it. Having worked with him for 4-5 films, Sathyan uncle is like family to me and I knew his film would ease me back into the process. After that, I started getting scripts regularly, but hardly anything interesting. It’s difficult for a female actor to get good scripts today. If you notice the trend lately, you can see that women aren’t even there in most films.

On the contrary, you balanced both serious and comic roles in your first innings. How did you evade being boxed?

I was quite conscious of it from the beginning. After my debut film Soothradharan (2001), I was jobless for almost 6-7 months as I waited for the right character. Then came the Tamil film Run (2002), a commercial entertainer on a completely different scale. Even when prominent directors approached me, I was particular about my character’s potential.

You’re now returning to Tamil cinema after a decade with Test...

Yes, it was a wonderful experience as it also had my favourite co-star Maddy, Siddharth and Nayanthara. It’s a different film set against the backdrop of cricket. Some of my portions in it had the format of a stage performance. It was a new style of acting as Siddharth and I wouldn’t know where the cameras were.

When a film demands such new styles, do you take preps?

I don’t prepare a lot unless the character demands an entirely new body language. I prefer being spontaneous. But right from the first narration, there will be mental preps happening in my head without my knowledge.

I believe acting is all about time and space. A performance is often enhanced by certain external factors, like say, good sunlight or a soft breeze. So, I think you can’t replicate the same performance in a different time and space.

I often ask people like Siddharth, who come from Kamal Haasan’s school, and VKP about ‘method acting’. I always assumed it’s a style where you study a character thoroughly, take preps and rehearsals, and employ new body language.

But during my interactions with them, I learnt that it’s nothing but naturally adapting your performance and emotions according to your surroundings. So, if time and space define a performance, then yes, I’m also a method actor. I may even be wrong here.