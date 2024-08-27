Shahi Kabir’s next with Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan begins

Writer-director Shahi Kabir’s sophomore outing has commenced filming, announced the makers on Monday. The film, scripted by Shahi, features Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles. It is set to be shot in a single schedule in Iritty, Kannur.

Billed as a gripping drama thriller, the upcoming film also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup and Nandan Unni, among others. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, music director Anil Johnson and editor Praveen Mangalath. It is produced by Kammarasambhavam director Rathish Ambat, Renjith EVM and Jojo Jose under the banner of Festival Cinemas.

Shahi, best known as the writer of M Padmakumar’s Joseph (2018) and Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu (2021), made his directorial debut with the 2022 film Ela Veezha Poonchira. While Nayattu earned him the National Award for Best Original Screenplay, Ela Veezha Poonchira won him the Best Debut Director at the Kerala State Film Awards. Shahi had also announced collaborating with Jayasurya for a film titled Writer, which was supposed to be directed by debutant Ravisankar. Despite the announcement in 2022, the current status of the project remains unknown.

Roshan, who won this year’s Kerala State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist through Ullozhukku, was last seen in the Hindi film Ulajh. Meanwhile, Dileesh’s upcoming lineup as an actor includes Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club, Girish A D’s I Am Kathalan, Boban Samuel’s Machante Maalakha and Amal K Joby’s Gumasthan.