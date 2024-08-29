Soubin Shahir joins the cast of Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie'

Coolie’s writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced Soubin Shahir as the new cast member in the Rajinikanth-starrer. He made the announcement by sharing a poster of Soubin’s character in the film, named Dayal, who has a golden watch in his hand and a burning cigarette in his mouth.

Coolie marks Soubin’s Tamil debut and the first collaboration between Lokesh and Rajinikanth. The film, which went on floors in July, reportedly stars Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj as well. The makers are expected to announce the rest of the cast soon.

On the technical front, Coolie has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj and stunts by Anbariv. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh alongside Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.