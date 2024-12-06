Honey Rose’s 'Rachel' set for January 10 release

Honey Rose-starrer Rachel, directed by debutante Anandhini Bala, is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2025, the makers announced on Wednesday. It is scripted by filmmaker Abrid Shine and poet Rahul Manappatt, based on a story by the latter. Abrid is also co-producing the film alongside Badusha NM and Rajan Chirayil.

Rachel’s cast also includes Appan-fame Radhika Radhakrishnan, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Jaffer Idukki, Vandita, Roshan Basheer, Chandu Salim Kumar, Pauly Valsan, Vineeth Thattil, Dinesh Prabhakar, Joji, and Baiju Ezhupunna. Its technical team includes music composer Ishaan Chhabra, cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, and editor Manoj.

Honey was last seen in Rani: The Real Story (2023), written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan, which also starred Urvashi and Bhavana.