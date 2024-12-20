Basil Joseph-Nazriya Nazim starrer 'Sookshmadarshini' leaked online amid OTT release buzz

The mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, directed by debut filmmaker MC Jithin, has fallen victim to multiple piracy leaks despite its roaring success at the box office. Released on November 22, the film has been creating waves with its impressive global collection of Rs 55 crores. However, the anticipation of its OTT release has been overshadowed by recurring piracy incidents.

In a shocking turn of events, the film was fully leaked online in HD quality just days after its theatrical debut. The latest leak appeared on YouTube, where it garnered significant views before being removed. This follows an earlier leak on Telegram, which was promptly addressed by the production's anti-piracy team.

Speaking to OnManorama, the director expressed his concern over the repeated breaches. "Initially, Sookshmadarshini was leaked in HD quality on Telegram, but our team managed to take it down quickly. Just four days ago, we were notified of another leak on YouTube, where the video had already gained 10,000 views before we could remove it. To our surprise, the film was leaked again yesterday," said MC Jithin.

Sookshmadarshini marks Nazriya Nazim's much-awaited return to Malayalam cinema after a four-year hiatus. Her new release has been celebrated as a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, it is not the only film that had faced piracy issues. Recently, Tovino Thomas' adventure action ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) also encountered multiple piracy attacks shortly after its theatrical release.

'ARM' movie director Jithin Lal captioned on her Instagram stating “A friend send me this .. heart breaking… vere onnum parayan ella (there is nothing left to say)… telegram vazhi ARM kanendavar kanatte (whoever gets to watch ARM via telegram let them watch)… alathe enth parayana (what else can we say)”.