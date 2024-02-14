Kerala Crime Files Season 2 announced

The makers of Disney+ Hotstar web series, Kerala Crime Files announced its second season on Tuesday. Director Ahammed Khabeer shared the news on social media, alongside a first-look poster. It features a cop with the image of a stadium in place of his cap.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 marks the production debut of Ahammed’s latest venture, Monkey Business. It is written by Bahul Ramesh, who handled the cinematography in films like Mandharam, Mohan Kumar Fans and Innale Vare. He is also penning the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Kishkkindha Kandam.

The first season of Kerala Crime Files, which premiered last June, gained critical acclaim and audience appreciation with its depiction of a murder investigation. Aju Varghese, in his web series debut, essayed the lead role of a Sub Inspector, while Navas Vallikkunnu, Zhinz Shan, and Sanju Sanichen played his subordinates. It remains to be seen if the same set of actors return for the second season.

On the technical front, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus and composer Hesham Abdul Wahab have been retained.