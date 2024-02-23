Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next gets first look

The makers of the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Oru Jaathi Jaathakam released the first-look poster of the film. It marks the reunion of Vineeth and director M Mohanan, who previously collaborated on Aravindante Athidhikal. The poster features a dapper-looking Vineeth clad in a formal outfit and sitting amid a group of women, namely Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, Sayanora Philip, Indu Thampy, Aiswarya Mithun Koroth, Chippy Devassy, Haritha Parokod, and Varsha Ramesh

Aju Varghese, Babu Antony, actor-director Mridul Nair, Isha Talwar, Vidhu Prathap, Ranjitha Madhu, and PP Kunhikrishnan also star in it. The film is produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Films.

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam is scripted by Rakesh Mantodi. It has cinematography by Hridayam fame Viswajith Odukathil, editing by Ranjan Abraham, and music by Guna Balasubramanian.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next directorial Varshangalkku Shesham is gearing up for April release.